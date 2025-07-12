Akhtar Rasool backs neutral venue for hockey Asia Cup

LAHORE – Former Olympian and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Akhtar Rasool has called on the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to move Pakistan’s matches in the upcoming Asia Cup to a neutral venue, citing security concerns due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Akhtar said the recent Pahalgam incident has further strained ties, and Pakistan’s participation should only proceed if the Indian government gives written security guarantees. He suggested that holding the entire event—or at least Pakistan’s matches—at a neutral site would be the safest option.

“The Asia Cup is crucial because it’s a World Cup qualifier,” Akhtar stressed. “But that shouldn’t come at the cost of player safety.” He also urged the PHF to start training camps now instead of waiting for a final decision, noting that preparation is key regardless of where the event is held.

Akhtar also expressed disappointment over the lack of government support for hockey. “We’re a nation with Olympic and World Cup titles, yet we’re not backing our national sport the way we should. Our players just made the final of the Nations Cup after a nine-month break. Imagine what they could do with real support,” he said.

Meanwhile, PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid confirmed that no decision had been made by the federal government yet. “We’ve shared all options and risks. Now we await Islamabad’s directive,” he said. The PHF has conditionally confirmed its participation to the AHF, but it remains pending government approval.