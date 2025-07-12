“Serve or step aside”: PM Shehbaz sends strong message on governance

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that failure to serve the nation will not go unaccounted for. He made these remarks while addressing students selected for the Uraan Pakistan summer scholars program in Islamabad. The PM praised the initiative, calling it a great step to connect with youth across the country.

He shared his admiration for the young participants, saying he was deeply impressed by their talent. Shehbaz emphasized that performance, not connections, should be the standard of evaluation in public service. “We don’t recognize people who don’t deliver,” he added. “Only through public service can we earn respect and lift our heads with pride.”

Answering a student’s question, the PM said the government had faced many challenges but stayed committed to serving the people. He said they inherited a troubled economy but worked hard to avoid national default. “Many thought Pakistan would go bankrupt in 2023, but I never lost hope,” he added.

Speaking about economic reforms, Shehbaz said the IMF deal helped the country escape default. He credited teamwork and sincere efforts for bringing positive results. He also said his government was focused on ending corruption and promoting transparency. “We have ended the culture of nepotism and promoted merit,” he stated.

PM Shehbaz added that the Uraan Pakistan program is aimed at national progress. Experts helped design the program over several months. The youth will get a chance to work with various ministries and departments. He said programs like this help create future leaders who can shape a better Pakistan.