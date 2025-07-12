“It was the darkest time of my life”: Nausheen Shah on beating depression

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah has broken her silence on battling depression. In a heartfelt appearance on the show Hansna Mana Hai, she spoke openly about disappearing from the spotlight for nearly two years. During that time, she suffered from severe mental health issues that left her unable to eat, sleep, or function.

Nausheen shared that she didn’t realize she was going through depression at first. The emotional toll became so intense that she locked herself in a room for nearly 70 days. She couldn’t bear to be alone and constantly needed her mother nearby. Even short absences triggered fear and anxiety.

Describing that time as “the darkest phase of her life,” Nausheen said she’s thankful to have come out of it. She expressed gratitude to God for helping her recover and said she now feels ready to return to work. She urged people to take mental health seriously and seek professional help if they face similar issues.

The actress also spoke about the physical effects of her condition. She couldn’t eat or sleep for days. Her energy was drained, and fear followed her constantly. The isolation, confusion, and lack of understanding made the situation worse, she said.

Nausheen had previously hinted at her struggles through Instagram posts in 2024, including requests for prayers and updates after a successful surgery. Although she did not disclose the cause of her depression, she emphasized that mental illness can affect anyone—and recovery is possible with support and care.