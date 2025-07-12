Karachi faces hot, humid days ahead — PMD advises caution

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for Karachi over the next three days. The skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with chances of light drizzle during nighttime and early mornings, especially in coastal areas.

The temperature in the city will hover between 33°C and 35°C during the day. Humidity levels will remain high, reaching up to 80% in the mornings. By evening, they may drop slightly to 55–65%, but the weather will still feel sticky and uncomfortable. These conditions could cause discomfort, especially for the elderly, children, and people with health concerns.

Winds are expected to blow mostly from the southwest, carrying moisture from the Arabian Sea. Occasionally, winds from the west may bring brief relief or changes in air pressure, but no major shift in the weather is expected. Due to high humidity and cloud cover, the temperature may feel hotter than it actually is.

While Karachi may only see light drizzle, the wider Sindh region is experiencing more widespread monsoon activity. Districts such as Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Dadu, and Jamshoro may receive light to moderate rainfall. Coastal towns including Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar may also see drizzle, though overall weather will stay warm and damp.

The PMD has advised citizens to monitor updates and stay indoors during peak humidity hours, especially in the early mornings and evenings. People are urged to stay hydrated, avoid heavy outdoor activity, and limit non-essential travel to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or discomfort caused by the muggy conditions.