Govt vows no mercy after 9 passengers killed in Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday declared that the killers of innocent civilians are not worthy of any mercy, following the brutal murder of nine Punjab-bound passengers in the Sardhaka area near Zhob.

Chairing a high-level law and order meeting in Quetta, the chief minister was briefed by Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on the incident.

According to the post-meeting handout, CM Bugti directed security agencies to ensure that all terrorists involved in the incident are brought to justice.

He vowed to relentlessly pursue those responsible and stated that no leniency would be shown to the perpetrators. “Those who murder innocent people will be hunted to the last man,” the chief minister said.

The provincial government has officially confirmed that armed assailants stopped passenger coaches in Sardhaka, removed passengers, and selectively identified and executed nine individuals, all of whom were residents of Punjab.

The bodies were later handed over to local officials at the Balochistan-Punjab border, according to the commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan. Bugti labelled the killings an “unforgivable crime” and reiterated his government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the province.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the attack was linked to Indian-backed proxies, specifically Fitna al-Hindustan, which has targeted civilians in past attacks as well.

He confirmed that separate attacks in Mastung, Kalat, and Saradagai were thwarted earlier in the day by security forces.

He further stated that while general terror alerts had been issued, there was no direct threat to the Sardhaka area at the time of the incident.

The country’s top leaders strongly condemned the incident and vowed action against the perpetrators “at all costs”.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari said: “This barbarity is part of Fitna-al-Hindustan’s evil conspiracy to spill blood in Pakistan,” state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He reaffirmed commitment to “clear the land of Fitna-al-Hindustan and its facilitators at all costs”.

Similarly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement issued by his office: “We will deal with terrorists with full force. The blood of innocent people will be avenged.”

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow over martyrdom of innocent passengers while strongly condemning an attack by Fitna-ul-Hindustan terrorists on a bus coming from Quetta to Punjab. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.