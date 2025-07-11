Truce intact but India not willing to accept defeat: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the military-to-military ceasefire between Pakistan and India is holding steady, however, it appears that the latter’s political leadership is not coming to the terms with the recent defeat.

“Pakistan-India military-to-military ceasefire is working fine, but India’s political leadership is unable to digest it,” said DPM Dar, who also holds the portfolio of foreign minister, while speaking during an event hosted by the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Pakistan and India engaged in military conflict in May this year, wherein the nuclear-armed rivals used missiles, drones, and artillery fire during the four-day fighting – their worst in decades – before agreeing to a ceasefire.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan’s armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump’s claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

FM Dar, who is in Kuala Lumpur for the 32nd Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), has slammed India for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and called the step as strange move.

“India cannot stop or divert Pakistan’s water… New Delhi is facing growing isolation globally,” he said.

India is becoming isolated on the international stage due to its aggressive policies, he added.

Recalling Pakistan’s swift response to Indian action during the conflict, DPM Dar said PAF shot down six Indian pilots including four Rafales. He said that during the recent tensions, India had intentionally targeted Sikh-populated areas with missile strikes.

The deputy prime went on to say that India started the war and ended it by asking for a ceasefire. “At 8:15 in the morning, [the] US secretary of state called and said India wants a ceasefire,” he recalled.

On Pakistan’s economic outlook, Dar said the country has taken off despite tough conditions.

Pakistan has made an economic take-off and now our goal is to get the country included in the G20, he added.

Earlier in the day, DPM Ishaq Dar called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, he conveyed warm wishes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Malaysia.

FM Dar also appreciated Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair for the year 2025.

Malaysian prime minister reciprocated the warm sentiments and said he looked forward to the visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif this year in October.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar thanked Prime Minister Ibrahim for the warm hospitality and impressive arrangements at the ASEAN meeting.

He also appreciated the practical steps taken by the Malaysian side for promotion of trade and investment between the two countries following the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan in October last year.

Separately, Pakistan said that the latest remarks by the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding Pakistan-India standoff are distortion and misrepresentation.

This was stated by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shafqat Ali Khan, at his weekly media briefing in Islamabad today (Friday).

The Spokesperson said these remarks not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, but also violate the norms of a responsible statecraft.

He said boasting of military aggression against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of the international law. Rather than resorting to fictitious narrative, India should accept the downing of six fighter jets and severe damages to other military targets.

Replying a question, Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan will continue to raise awareness of the international community about the dire and grim human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.