NDMA warns of heavy rain, flash floods across Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide alert urging citizens to take precautionary measures as moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast across most parts of the country over the next three days.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), operating under the NDMA, a three-day weather-impact outlook has been released, predicting widespread rainfall fuelled by moisture inflows from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The forecast raises concerns of flash flooding, particularly in areas situated near nullahs and local streams.

Substantial increases in river flows are anticipated in major rivers, including the Indus, Kabul, Jhelum (upstream of Mangla), and Chenab.

Key barrages such as Tarbela, Guddu, Kalabagh, and Chashma are currently experiencing low to medium flood levels.

Meanwhile, water levels at the Taunsa barrage are projected to rise to medium flood levels during the ongoing wet spell.

The NDMA has also warned of increased risk of flash flooding in hill torrent regions of Dera Ghazi Khan and several districts of Balochistan, including Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, and Panjgur.

Additional vulnerable areas include Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Shangla.

Residents in hilly regions such as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, and Gilgit-Baltistan are advised to remain alert for potential land and mudslides, which could obstruct roads and disrupt traffic, according to the National Weather Forecasting Centre.

Separately, the Punjab government has issued a flood warning for the districts of Mianwali, Layyah, and Bhakkar following a moderate flood situation at Chashma on the River Indus.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure the immediate evacuation of residents from low-lying and vulnerable riverside areas.

The directive was issued during a video conference chaired by the Chief Secretary on Friday, which brought together deputy commissioners from across the province to assess flood preparedness and urban inundation risks during the ongoing monsoon season.

Chief Secretary Zaman emphasized that protecting human lives and property remains the top priority of the government. He stated that the Finance Department has already released emergency funds to all districts to support flood response and relief operations. He also instructed the PDMA to continue round-the-clock monitoring of river flows, weather patterns, and dam water levels.

Quoting data from the Meteorological Department, Zaman highlighted that monsoon rainfall this season is expected to be 20 to 25 percent above normal, raising the threat of widespread urban flooding. In response, the Local Government Department, WASA, and Rescue 1122 have been placed on high alert. The Chief Secretary directed that the newly-established WASA offices in ten districts be made operational without delay. He also announced that, following the Chief Minister’s directives, WASA and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) offices would be set up in all districts across the province.

Referring to the recent heavy rainfall in Lahore, the Chief Secretary commended the efforts of the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and their teams for efficient water drainage and on-ground coordination. However, he also expressed concern over the increased risk of structural collapses during the monsoon and directed all district administrations to immediately assess and monitor dilapidated buildings to avoid potential casualties.