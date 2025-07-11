Sinner beats Djokovic to set up final against Alcaraz

World No 1 Jannik Sinner disposed of a weary Novak Djokovic to reach his maiden Wimbledon final where he will take on great rival Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s showpiece.

Djokovic, 38, suffered an awkward fall very late on in his quarter-final victory over Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday, and the signs did not appear positive against Sinner as the Italian ended his hopes of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3 6-4.

Sinner will take on rival Alcaraz in a repeat of their epic French Open final last month, which lasted five hours and 29 minutes.

Sinner reached a first Wimbledon final – as well as a fourth Grand Slam decider in a row – as the 23-year-old recorded a first win on grass against Djokovic, having lost to him here in both 2022 and 2023.

The two-time defending champion ousted American fifth seed Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6 (7-6) in two hours and 49 minutes on another sweltering day on Centre Court.

“It was a really difficult match as always when I have to play against Taylor,” he said

“I’m just really happy with everything that I’ve done today. I dealt with the nerves – playing here in a semi-final is not easy.

“I’m really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I’m pleased about my level today.”

He will fancy his chances of completing a ‘three-peat’ as well, having won all five of the Grand Slam finals he has contested.

The 22-year-old is now on a 24-match winning streak, and also took his scarily impressive career record on grass to 35 wins from 38 matches.