Nearly 800 Gazans killed awaiting aid distribution: UN

At least 798 people have been killed in Gaza since late May while attempting to receive food aid, the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said.

“Up until the seventh of July, we’ve recorded now 798 killings, including 615 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, and 183 presumably on the route of aid convoys,” OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, at least eight Palestinians were killed on Friday in an Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced families in northern Gaza, said local medical sources.

The strike targeted the school in an area where many civilians had sought refuge from ongoing military operations, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. The report, citing a source at Al-Shifa Hospital, added that several others were wounded in the attack.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has described Gaza as a “graveyard of children and starving people,” highlighting the dire humanitarian situation.

In a post on social media platform X, UNRWA said, “No way out. Their choice is between two deaths: starvation or being shot at.”

The agency condemned what it called a “cruel and Machiavellian scheme” killing Palestinians and warned that “our norms and values are being buried.”

UNRWA urged urgent action, stating, “Inaction will bring more chaos. Time to act is overdue.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, for the first time, publicly stated that Israel is seeking an end to the war in Gaza – but only under conditions set by Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking in Washington, Netanyahu said Israel is prepared to enter a 60-day temporary ceasefire and begin negotiations for a permanent resolution. However, he listed three “minimal requirements” for any lasting end to the conflict.

These include a complete disarmament of Hamas, the group’s full military and political dismantlement, and its removal from any future role in Gaza.

Netanyahu warned that if Israel’s demands are not met during the ceasefire period, military operations would resume. “One way or another, Israel is going to achieve its objectives,” he said.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday it was forced to evacuate one of its clinics in western Khan Younis and suspend operations at another, as Israeli forces advanced into the densely populated area of southern Gaza.

In a statement posted on X, the medical charity said tanks came within 100 metres of the al-Attar clinic, and the surrounding area was hit by gunfire, drones, and airstrikes, forcing staff and patients to flee.

“The quadcopter and military vehicles near the clinic were firing. Several bullets penetrated the facility. Then we heard multiple explosions around the clinic, and shrapnel hit the building,” said Rami Abu Anza, MSF’s nursing team supervisor.

The advance pushed thousands of displaced people into a shrinking coastal area, MSF added, describing conditions as increasingly perilous.

MSF also reported that its al-Mawasi clinic was struggling to function. It received two critically injured boys who had been shot near the GHF aid distribution point in Rafah. Staff were unable to transfer them to nearby hospitals due to ongoing hostilities and overcrowding at medical facilities.

Separately, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir visited the site of an attack in the Israeli settlement of Gush Etzion on Thursday night and vowed to escalate counterterrorism operations in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli security personnel stand guard near the scene of a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion in the occupied West Bank on July 10, 2025 [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian carried out a combined stabbing and shooting attack, killing one Israeli before being shot dead by security forces, the Israeli military said.

The statement quoted Zamir as describing the incident as a “grave terror attack” and expressing condolences for the victim’s family.

He also praised the security forces for preventing what he said could have been a “larger and more severe” assault.

“We will continue intense counterterrorism activity wherever necessary,” Zamir said, referring to ongoing operations across the West Bank.