Historic first: Italy books spot in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Italy has qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time in its history. The team secured its place in the 2026 tournament by winning crucial matches against Guernsey and Scotland in the ICC Europe Qualifier 2025 event. With this success, Italy becomes the 13th team to confirm participation.

The Netherlands also qualified from the same Europe Qualifier, becoming the 14th team to join the list. The ICC confirmed that the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature a total of 20 teams, making it one of the largest editions of the event.

Teams that reached the Super Eight stage in the previous T20 World Cup—Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, USA, and New Zealand—had already qualified. Host nations India and Sri Lanka also automatically secured their places.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Ireland qualified directly based on their current ICC T20I rankings. The remaining six teams will be selected through ongoing regional qualifiers. These will include two teams from Africa, one from the Americas, and three from Asia and East Asia-Pacific.

Italy’s entry into the tournament marks a major step in the global expansion of cricket. Their qualification reflects the growing competitiveness and reach of the game beyond traditional cricket-playing nations.