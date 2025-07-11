Sheikh Hasina’s trial begins as top cop confesses in tribunal

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been formally indicted for crimes against humanity. The charges stem from a deadly crackdown on student protests in 2024 that left up to 1,400 people dead. Prosecutors announced the indictment after the country’s International Crimes Tribunal resumed trials of officials linked to Hasina’s ousted government.

Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Mamun, who served as Inspector General of Police, pleaded guilty in court. He admitted involvement in the violent crackdown and agreed to testify as a witness. According to Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam, Mamun will assist the tribunal by revealing key details about the atrocities committed during the July–August uprising.

The tribunal also indicted former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the same case. Judges rejected a request from defence lawyers to dismiss the charges. Both Hasina and Kamal are being tried in absentia. The court has granted Mamun special protection due to the sensitive nature of his testimony.

Hasina, now 77, fled Bangladesh by helicopter to India after the uprising ended her 15-year rule. She has ignored an extradition order and did not appear in court. Her trial began on June 1. She faces multiple charges including abetment, incitement, conspiracy, and failure to prevent mass murder.

In a separate case, Hasina was convicted of contempt of court on July 2 and sentenced to six months in prison. Kamal, also a fugitive, is believed to be hiding in India. The indictments mark a major moment in Bangladesh’s pursuit of justice for one of the bloodiest crackdowns in its history.