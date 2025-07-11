Japan breaks internet speed barrier with 1.02 petabits per second

Japan has achieved a groundbreaking world record in internet speed, reaching 1.02 petabits per second in a controlled lab test. The experiment was conducted by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). Researchers used a 19-core optical fiber stretched across 1,800 kilometers to demonstrate the new speed.

At this speed, it’s possible to download the entire Netflix library in under one second. Millions of 8K videos could stream at once without lag. The speed is reportedly millions of times faster than average internet speeds in the US and globally. However, this was achieved under ideal lab conditions, not in real-world scenarios.

The test used advanced optical fiber that is compatible with standard technology. This suggests future applications in high-volume systems like cloud computing, data centers, and global internet backbones. While consumers won’t experience this speed soon, the potential is real.

Experts believe this innovation may play a role in future technologies like 6G networks, undersea cables, and high-capacity international data systems. Japan’s breakthrough confirms its position as a global leader in optical communication research.

Although commercial rollout will take time, the success of this test has caught the attention of both the tech industry and the public. It offers a glimpse into how ultra-fast internet may shape the next generation of digital life.