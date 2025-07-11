Karachi clash: Policeman killed, rangers man injured in gunfire

A personal grudge led to a deadly shootout between a policeman and a Rangers sepoy in Karachi’s Site area on Friday. Constable Waseem Ahmed Abro, aged 30, was shot dead while Rangers sepoy Mohammed Noman was injured during the confrontation. Both men arrived at the scene on separate motorbikes and in plain clothes before exchanging heated words and gunfire.

Initially, the Rangers sepoy claimed that the policeman was involved in a robbery. However, police investigations later revealed that the shooting stemmed from a personal issue. Witnesses said the two men argued near Habib Bank Chowk and then fired at each other. Constable Waseem died on the spot from bullet wounds to his abdomen and hand. Noman suffered a thigh injury.

Police moved the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Meanwhile, the injured Rangers man went to the Rangers Hospital in North Nazimabad by himself. Officers recovered two 9mm pistols—one unmarked—eight rounds, and two motorcycles with no number plates. The Crime Scene Unit and investigators collected evidence from the area.

Senior police officers, including SSP Keamari Faizan Ali, visited the scene. CCTV footage confirmed the mutual exchange of fire and ruled out any criminal motive like robbery. A case is being registered on the complaint of Waseem’s father, a police sub-inspector. The injured Rangers sepoy is in stable condition and remains in Rangers custody.

According to initial findings, the dispute may have involved a personal matter linked to a woman. This case comes a year after a similar high-profile conflict, where Rangers arrested CTD officers in a raid. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between police and paramilitary forces, despite their joint deployment for Karachi’s security.