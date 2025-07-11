Pakistan shaheens announce 18-man squad for England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an 18-member squad for Pakistan Shaheens’ upcoming tour of England. Saud Shakeel, a solid middle-order batter, has been named captain. The team will tour England from July 17 to August 6. During this time, the squad will play two three-day matches and three one-day matches against local English sides.

The selected squad highlights youth development, as 11 players are under the age of 25. Players like Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, and Haider Ali are seen as emerging stars. Additionally, Muaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, and experienced left-arm pacer Mir Hamza add strength to the team. These players are expected to perform and gain valuable international exposure.

Other notable names in the squad include Mohammad Suleman, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, and Mushtaq Ahmed. Young talents like Umair bin Yousuf, wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir, off-spinner Sajid Khan, and all-rounder Shahid Aziz are also included. Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah round off the squad. Former Test cricketer Imran Farhat will coach the team and guide the players on this important tour.

After completing their matches in England, Pakistan Shaheens will travel to Australia. There, they will participate in the Top End T20 Series. The tournament will also feature Bangladesh A and Nepal. It’s considered a key opportunity for developing players to gain experience in T20 formats.

Pakistan Shaheens will begin their Australian tour with a match against Bangladesh A on August 14. The tour is expected to prepare these young cricketers for future international challenges and strengthen Pakistan’s bench strength ahead of major events.