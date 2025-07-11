Rubio and Wang signal hope in strained US-China ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a “positive” meeting in Malaysia on Friday. It marked their first face-to-face discussion since President Trump returned to office. The talks happened during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, where both sides showed interest in easing tensions. Though no deals were made, Rubio called the meeting constructive and open to future cooperation.

Rubio stressed that the discussion was not a formal negotiation. However, both countries saw value in continuing communication. China’s foreign ministry echoed this sentiment and described the meeting as “pragmatic and constructive.” Both agreed to improve diplomatic ties, expand cooperation, and manage differences responsibly. The meeting hinted at potential groundwork for a future Trump-Xi summit.

At the ASEAN forum, US allies voiced concern over Trump’s steep tariffs on Asian nations. Rubio reassured regional leaders that Washington remained committed to East and Southeast Asia. Despite trade tensions, he said Asian partners welcomed his visit. Yet, he defended the tariffs, saying the region’s trade imbalance with the US needed correction.

ASEAN, in a joint statement, criticized the tariffs as harmful to regional growth. Countries like Japan and South Korea now face heavy US duties. Japan is set to receive a 25 percent tax on goods, while South Korea faces similar treatment. Rubio still met both nations’ foreign ministers and called the ties “indispensable.”

Trade friction between Washington and Beijing continues, despite a recent move to lower extreme tariffs. Tensions over Taiwan remain high, with the US accusing China of military threats. In return, China warned the US against using Taiwan to challenge its sovereignty. Although the talks signaled hope, deep mistrust still shadows US-China relations.