Senate stakes high: PPP courts Fazlur Rehman for KP power play

Political maneuvering has intensified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ahead of the upcoming Senate elections. On Friday, a delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held a crucial meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad to discuss the evolving political scenario and explore possible cooperation.

The meeting included key figures like KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Khursheed Shah, Akram Durrani, and other senior party members. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Governor Kundi said the dialogue was part of ongoing efforts to build consensus among opposition parties to secure more seats in the Senate elections. He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for internal divisions, suggesting this could benefit opposition alliances.

Kundi emphasized that during the PPP government, steps were taken to curb horse-trading in Senate elections. He said that political alliances form and dissolve frequently, citing past interactions between PTI and Fazlur Rehman as an example of shifting loyalties. The governor stated that joint decisions with the opposition could strengthen democracy, but if necessary, they are prepared to contest fiercely.

He also highlighted serious concerns about rising terrorism in KP and Balochistan. He accused the current provincial leadership of negligence, claiming they handed over the region to terrorists while focusing on corruption and personal gains. He mentioned that in southern KP—particularly the chief minister’s home region—terrorists roam freely after sunset.

Governor Kundi warned that foreign elements, including India and Israel, are fueling terrorism in the region using Afghan territory. He called for national unity against these threats and reminded that the army had successfully defended the nation before. He stressed that the country must stand united to overcome terrorism and external conspiracies.