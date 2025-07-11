Pharma giants on edge as Trump’s 200% tariff warning sparks global alarm

Pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop backup plans after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to impose up to 200% tariffs on imported drugs. The proposed levy, announced this week, could take effect within 12 to 18 months, leaving little time for industry-wide adjustments.

Even with the delay, analysts are warning of serious consequences. A report by Barclays stated that the massive tariff would inflate production costs, shrink profit margins, and potentially trigger drug shortages across the United States. UBS echoed those concerns, noting that relocating manufacturing to the U.S. in such a short time is not feasible.

Trump’s administration launched a Section 232 investigation into the pharmaceutical sector in April, aiming to pressure drugmakers to shift operations to the U.S. However, companies say building new facilities takes years. UBS analysts estimate that it would typically require four to five years to fully transfer commercial-scale production to new locations.

Industry leaders like Roche, Bayer, and Novartis said they are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to invest in U.S. facilities. However, they also stressed the urgent need for clear policy direction and highlighted the potential negative impact on patients, especially if drug prices spike or supply chains break down.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) warned that even a 25% tariff could raise U.S. drug costs by $51 billion annually. With tariffs possibly reaching 200%, experts fear that life-saving medications could become unaffordable or scarce for many Americans.

As hopes for a full carve-out fade, pharma firms are now looking toward future trade deals for relief. The recent U.S.-U.K. trade agreement includes some room for negotiation on pharmaceutical tariffs, raising expectations that similar clauses might be included in upcoming deals with the EU and Switzerland. However, until more clarity emerges, global drugmakers and patients remain in a cloud of uncertainty.