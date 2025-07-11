Chicken and sugar soar as oil, flour prices fall slightly

Inflation continues to pressure Pakistani households, as 19 essential items saw price hikes over the past week, according to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS). The weekly inflation rate rose by 0.95%, a jump from 0.73% last week, while annual inflation edged up by 1.23%.

Vegetables and poultry led the surge. Chicken prices saw the highest weekly spike, rising by 22.61%, while tomatoes jumped 13.45%, onions 6.25%, and potatoes 2.79%. Sugar and garlic also saw moderate increases. Broken basmati rice became costlier by 0.84%, reflecting broader concerns about rising food insecurity.

Conversely, a few staples offered minor relief. LPG prices dropped 2.56%, mustard oil by 0.81%, and flour, cooking oil, and ghee all recorded slight decreases under 0.5%. However, these small dips barely offset the broader inflationary trend driven by fuel costs and supply chain challenges.

For lower-income groups, inflation varied. Households earning up to Rs17,732 per month saw a 1.83% decrease in their price index, while those earning up to Rs22,888 saw a 2.79% dip. Yet rising food prices continue to erode purchasing power, especially for families with fixed incomes.

Economists say the government must act fast to stabilize markets. Stronger regulation, targeted subsidies, and better supply chain management could ease pressure. Without such steps, essential items may become even more unaffordable in the coming months.