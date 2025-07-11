Karan Thapar grilled, Bilawal chilled: A diplomatic knockout

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has drawn widespread acclaim for his calm, confident performance in a high-profile online interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar, aired by The Wire. The interview, meant to be tough and confrontational, turned into what many are calling a “political masterclass,” with Bilawal disarming aggressive questions with facts, empathy, and diplomacy.

When pressed on India’s longstanding claim that Pakistan supports cross-border terrorism, Bilawal flatly denied any such policy. He reminded viewers that Pakistan has been one of the worst-hit victims of terrorism, having suffered more than 92,000 deaths, including over 1,200 civilians killed in terrorist attacks in 2024 alone. “We’re fighting the largest inland war on terrorism,” he said, adding that even he had paid a personal price when his mother, Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated.

Responding to the Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, Bilawal expressed deep sympathy for the victims. He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had immediately offered Pakistan’s cooperation in any neutral international investigation, stating, “Our hands are clean.” He noted that it was India who refused the offer, despite Pakistan’s transparency and willingness to cooperate.

The interview’s tone often turned tense, as Thapar repeatedly interrupted and questioned Bilawal’s claims. However, the former foreign minister maintained a calm demeanor, delivering his points clearly and without provocation. Analysts and viewers noted the contrast—Thapar’s frustration vs. Bilawal’s composure—and called it a defining moment in cross-border dialogue.

Public reactions were swift and overwhelmingly positive. Journalist Farzana Shah said Bilawal turned tough questions into a “diplomatic slam dunk,” while Sharmila Faruqui described it as “calm, clinical, and unshaken.” On social media, #BilawalBhutto trended as commentators, including Ali Zafar, Nadeem Farooq Paracha.

Senator Sherry Rehman, praised his measured tone and powerful messaging. Many called it not just a strong interview—but a statement of leadership.