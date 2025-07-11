Ishaq Dar: India struggles to digest military ceasefire with Pakistan

Kuala Lumpur – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the military-to-military ceasefire between Pakistan and India is holding well, but India’s political leadership is struggling to accept it. Speaking at an event in Kuala Lumpur, he criticized India’s behavior and reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance on regional issues.

Dar slammed India for suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a “strange move.” He stated that India cannot block or divert Pakistan’s water under the treaty. In response, Pakistan took firm action by closing its airspace to Indian airlines. He added that India now faces diplomatic isolation on the global stage due to its aggressive policies.

Highlighting past military actions, Dar said that Pakistan’s air force shot down six Indian jets, including four Rafales. He claimed India deliberately targeted Sikh-populated areas with its own missiles, but its narrative was rejected internationally. He credited Pakistan’s military response for defending national sovereignty.

Dar also revealed that during a recent conflict, the U.S. Secretary of State called at 8:15 AM to convey that India was seeking a ceasefire. “India started the war, and they also requested to end it,” Dar said. He stressed that both nations’ military positions have shifted, but political tensions in India remain high.

On regional security, Dar criticized past policies such as allowing cross-border movement into Afghanistan and holding informal talks in Kabul. He said these decisions had negative consequences for Pakistan’s security. He concluded by calling Pakistan’s missile program a vital defensive shield against threats.