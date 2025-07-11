87 killed, 149 injured in rain fury since June 26 as flood fears mount

At least 87 people have been killed and 149 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, according to figures released Thursday by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, reported 29 deaths including 15 children, while the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province recorded 30 deaths, 14 of them children. The southern province of Sindh reported 16 deaths, eight of them children, and the southwestern province of Balochistan saw 11 fatalities, five of them children. One man lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the NDMA said. “The total number of 87 deceased include 42 children, 29 men and 16 women,” the NDMA report said, adding that 149 people were injured, 61 children, 52 men and 36 women.

Heavy rains have also damaged at least 242 houses nationwide, including 71 that were completely destroyed and 171 that were partially damaged.

Flood relief operations have been underway since late June, with authorities distributing tents, ration bags, blankets, sandbags, quilts, gas cylinders, mattresses, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, plastic mats, hygiene kits and food packets to affected families.

A total of 24 relief camps have been set up in Punjab and two in Sindh, providing shelter to 176 people. According to the NDMA, around 245 people have been rescued in 21 operations carried out across the country.

Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert, warning of heavy monsoon rains across most parts of the province over the next 24 hours, with the current rain spell expected to persist until July 13.

Separately, Pakistan has launched a location-based SMS alert system to warn citizens in flood-prone areas of imminent weather threats, state media reported on Thursday, as the country grapples with deadly monsoon rains.

The system, developed under the Disaster Early Warning System (DEW-3 – Monsoon), is a collaboration between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Jazz, digital telecom operator. It uses geo-fencing technology to deliver real-time alerts to millions of mobile users living in high-risk zones, enabling timely evacuations or precautionary action.

“This is a powerful demonstration of how public-private collaboration can leverage technology to protect lives and strengthen communities,” Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, was quoted as saying in the APP statement.

According to APP, the system sends out targeted SMS alerts using advanced geo-fencing techniques to people located directly within affected areas. These messages include clear, actionable instructions to help the public respond effectively to natural disasters.

NDMA acknowledged the partnership with Jazz, “which has enabled them to reach vulnerable populations quickly and effectively, using geo-fenced alerts to ensure no one is left uninformed in times of crisis,” APP reported.

NDMA officials say the alerts are part of a wider effort to modernize disaster response by integrating digital tools and expanding risk communication channels. The authority also disseminates information through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile app, social media, and mainstream news outlets.