World Population Day: First Lady calls for renewed national commitment to empowering every citizen

On the occasion of World Population Day 2025, the First Lady of Pakistan, Her Excellency Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, calls for a renewed national commitment to the health, dignity, and empowerment of every individual; especially women, children, and youth across the country.

“On this day, we are reminded not only of numbers, but of the lives and stories behind them-of the mothers, children, and families who form the heart of our nation,” said the First Lady. “Our focus must remain on ensuring that every mother is healthy, every child is safe, and every family is given the opportunity to thrive.”

Pakistan continues to face critical challenges in maternal health, child welfare, and youth empowerment. In her message, the First Lady emphasized the urgent need for investment in family planning, education, social protection, and reproductive health services, the cornerstones of a strong and inclusive society.

“This is not merely a matter of development, it is a matter of dignity, equity, and justice. By prioritizing the well-being of our people, we secure the future of our nation,” she stated.

The theme for this year’s World Population Day, empowering young people to shape the families they want in a fair and hopeful world, resonates deeply with Pakistan, where a majority of the population is under the age of 30. The First Lady underscored the importance of creating opportunities for young people to lead fulfilling lives, free from discrimination, and equipped with the tools to make informed choices.

“Our youth are not only our future, they are our present. We must ensure they have access to quality education, comprehensive healthcare, economic opportunities, and a voice in decisions that affect them,” said H.E. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. “Empowering them is essential to building a just, peaceful, and sustainable Pakistan.”

On this World Population Day, the First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to advancing the rights and well-being of all Pakistanis and called on stakeholders across government, civil society, and the private sector to work in unity toward a future where every life is valued and every generation is empowered, reminding them of the words of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo,

“I dream of a Pakistan, of an Asia, of a world where every pregnancy is planned and every child conceived is nurtured, loved, educated, and supported.”