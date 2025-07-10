Hajj 2026: Registration deadline extended by two days

The last date for registration for Hajj 2026 has been extended by two days. The Ministry of Religious Affairs local chapter sources told APP that after the extension, Hajj registration will continue till July 11 at designated banks and the ministry’s online portal.

It has been decided to continue the registration process till Friday on the request of intending Hajj pilgrims. So far, 313,000 people have completed the registration for Hajj 2026. The expenses and other terms and conditions of Hajj 2026 will be issued separately as per the Hajj Policy, they added.