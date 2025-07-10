Gilani acquitted in nine more TDAP corruption cases

The federal anti-corruption court in Karachi has acquitted Senate Chairman and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in nine cases related to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) mega corruption scandal. Announcing its verdict on the nine cases, the court ordered Gilani’s acquittal. He appeared in court alongside other co-accused.

It is worth noting that the FIA had registered a total of 26 cases in the TDAP corruption scandal. Gilani had already been acquitted in three of them earlier, and with this decision, he has now been cleared in a total of 12 cases.

Investigations into the TDAP scandal began in 2009, and the FIA started registering cases in 2013. Gilani was named as an accused in the final charge sheet submitted in 2015.

The accused were alleged to have created fake companies and embezzled Rs 7 billion in the name of freight subsidies.

Speaking to media outside the court in Karachi, Gilani once again termed the mega corruption charges against him as baseless and said, “Justice delayed is justice denied. These cases have been ongoing for 12 years.”

Regarding a question about President Asif Ali Zardari, he said the rumors circulating about the President’s health or replacement were merely speculation. He also noted, “The case continued for 12 years. One of the prosecutors today was a student when it started.”

Commenting on political decisions in Punjab, Gilani said that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) had decided not to join the government, and it was up to the CEC to review that decision. “We are not part of the government, and I am not its spokesperson,” he added. Gilani further stated, “I am the longest-serving Prime Minister, elected unanimously, and later elected unopposed as Senate Chairman.”