PA speaker initiates proceedings on references against 26 suspended MPAs

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has formally initiated proceedings on disqualification references filed against 26 suspended Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

The references have been received under Article 63(2), read with Article 113, of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the official spokesperson of the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday, the Speaker had decided to provide all 26 suspended MPAs an opportunity for a personal hearing, in accordance with Article 10A of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to a fair hearing.

The personal hearings are scheduled to take place on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the speaker’s chamber at the new assembly building, Lahore.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has reaffirmed that all proceedings would be conducted with complete adherence to constitutional obligations, ensuring full transparency and fairness. He emphasized that all respondents would be granted ample opportunity to defend themselves within the legal and constitutional framework.

Under the constitutional provisions, the speaker is bound to decide on the references within 30 days of their receipt. The Speaker said, “This is a significant constitutional development aimed at upholding parliamentary discipline and ensuring the supremacy of law and due process within the Assembly.”