Pakistan and China explore broadening media collaboration

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar met with Cao Shumin, Deputy Head of the CPC Publicity Department and Minister of National Radio and Television Administration of China (NRTA) China, to explore broadening cooperation through joint productions, combating disinformation, launching training initiatives, and fostering cultural exchange.

Both leaders characterized the media partnership as a testament to mutual trust and a deep-rooted friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Attaullah Tarar stated that Pakistan has much to learn from China’s experience in media and communication.

He praised China’s expertise in digital media, public service broadcasting, and cultural content promotion as truly commendable.

Pakistan and China have agreed to expand cooperation and joint broadcasting projects between their state media organizations. This initiative aims to more effectively counter fake news and disinformation.

Both leaders also endorsed a unified stance against fake news, along with plans for technical training and institutional collaboration.

The meeting further featured discussions on a proposed agreement between China Central Television (CCTV) and Pakistan Television (PTV) to promote information exchange and strengthen media cooperation.

Discussions during the meeting also touched on facilitating exchange visits of digital influencers from Pakistan and China to strengthen cultural ties and mutual engagement.

Attaullah Tarar stated that under the agreement, both institutions will enhance cooperation in news coverage, documentary production, training resources, and technical support.

Attaullah Tarar noted that during the recent tensions between Pakistan and India, youth from China and Pakistan demonstrated strong solidarity, a sentiment that gained widespread attention across social media platforms.

Attaullah Tarar remarked that in today’s digital age, the exchange of influencers and social media representatives from both countries can bring renewed vitality to bilateral relations.

He affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to turning mutual media cooperation into concrete actions.

Tarar emphasized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serves as a cornerstone for a promising future between the two nations.

Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, and the national news agency APP are instrumental in highlighting China’s development, the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC, cultural ties, and mutual cooperation to the people of both Pakistan and China.

He noted that Pakistan Television (PTV) is fostering intellectual and cultural ties between the two nations by broadcasting Chinese programs, documentaries, and news reports in Urdu.

Likewise, APP’s China News Service has made notable strides in delivering Pakistan’s narrative to Chinese readers effectively.

Federal Minister for Information stated that media organizations in both countries are playing a key role in fostering closer ties between the people of China and Pakistan, promoting social understanding, and enhancing mutual harmony.

He added that further opportunities for collaboration in media and culture exist and can be pursued through active institutional frameworks.

Ms Cao Shumin highlighted China’s recognition of Pakistan as a trusted partner, noting that media organizations from both nations can deepen their collaboration by sharing experiences. She further emphasized that greater cooperation in media and technology will be mutually advantageous.

Discussions during the meeting also focused on shaping a joint narrative around civilizational exchange and innovation between Pakistan and China.

Both sides agreed that media, culture, and public relations hold the potential to deepen the bilateral relationship, with future efforts to be advanced through a coordinated strategy.