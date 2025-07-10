KP unveils action plan to fully immunize every child

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially launched a province-wide Immunization Action Plan (IAP), aiming to achieve 90 percent Full Immunization Coverage (FIC) for children by 2027 against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurated the initiative during physical event held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar here on Thursday.

The launch ceremony was attended by Advisor to the CM on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the CM on Health Ihtisham Ali, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary (P&D) Ikram Ullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abid Majeed, and Secretary Health Shahid Ullah Khan.

Senior officials from the health department and representatives from international partner organizations supporting the province’s health sector also participated in the event.

All Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, Medical Superintendent of Hospitals attended the event virtually.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working with renewed commitment to eradicate the poliovirus from the province. Alongside polio eradication efforts, special attention is also being given to protecting children from other diseases, and for this purpose, an action plan has been developed to strengthen the immunization program, he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that this is not just an action plan, but a clear reflection of the provincial government’s commitment to eliminating polio.

He stated that the real task lies in the on-ground implementation of the action plan, and directed the relevant departments, institutions, and district administrations to ensure its full and effective execution.

Ali Amin Gandapur remarked that although achieving the targets of the action plan is challenging, but it is not impossible. “With better teamwork, determination, and hard work, these targets can be accomplished”, he added.

He further stated that Rs. 8 billion have been allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget for the immunization program. “We are also deeply grateful to our development partners for their generous support and continued collaboration in this shared mission to safeguard the wellbeing of our children,” he added and affirmed that together, “we will rid the province of polio and other deadly diseases.”

Speaking on the rationale behind the IAP, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah highlighted that the province currently has the lowest immunization coverage in the country, with the southern districts posing particular challenges to vaccination efforts.

The Chief Secretary described the target as ambitious yet attainable, citing the enhanced institutional capacity and resources now in place.

He emphasized a focused and coordinated approach to ensure that every child – whether living in urban areas or remote rural communities – is reached through the plan.

During a detailed presentation at the event it was informed that currently, 55 percent of children in the province are fully immunized, leaving a large number at risk.

The new IAP seeks to close this gap by vaccinating approximately 1.42 million children under the age of two every year.

The list of diseases on target include Diphtheria, Tetanus, Mumps, Hepatitis B, Pertussis, Rotavirus, Rubella, Polio, Meningitis, Pneumonia, Typhoid and Measles.

The IAP outlines an eight-point strategy to ensure no child is left behind, with special focus on underserved and hard-to-reach areas.

A central element of the strategy involves comprehensive outreach to all mapped communities, including those in security-compromised or geographically remote locations. Operational capacity has been enhanced through a significant increase in dedicated transportation budgets expanding from Rs. 80 million to Rs. 448 million over three years, enabling field teams to reach distant and rural communities with consistency.

Moreover, the plan focuses on upgrading over 1,800 fixed immunization sites across the province – including Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centres, and hospitals. These facilities are being equipped with trained staff, complete stocks of essential vaccines, working cold chain equipment, and a 15-day buffer supply of syringes to prevent disruption in service delivery. In urban and semi-urban districts that show low coverage rates, targeted immunization drives will be launched.

The first such campaign is scheduled to begin in Peshawar, with an aim to identify, digitize, and vaccinate every missed child in the area. To ensure results and accountability, the action plan incorporates strong governance mechanisms.

Monthly and quarterly performance monitoring will be based on reliable data indicators, such as vaccinator performance, geographic outreach, and site functionality. Furthermore, third-party coverage assessments will be conducted every six months to validate government data and identify underserved populations. In parallel, a province-wide survey is being carried out to understand behavioral barriers that prevent families from seeking immunization services.

The findings will inform future communication strategies tailored to address disparities across gender, geography, and socioeconomic status.

This comprehensive approach – driven by digital data, community engagement, and field-level monitoring – represents a turning point in the province’s public health efforts. With political commitment at the top and mechanisms in place for delivery at the grassroots, the government is now focused on translating its promises into measurable impact.

The IAP is a critical part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Good Governance Roadmap – one that aims to strengthen institutions, protect vulnerable populations, and ensure equitable access to essential services.