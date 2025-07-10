Speaker Malik Ahmad summons suspended PTI MPAs for fair hearing

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has invited 26 suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs to present their case this Friday in his chamber. This move, under Article 10-A of the Constitution (which guarantees a fair hearing), comes after their suspension for causing chaos during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s speech in the June 16 budget session.

The suspended lawmakers were accused of chanting offensive slogans, climbing desks, and breaking microphones during the session. The speaker invoked Rule 210(3) of the Punjab Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, 1997, to suspend them for disorderly conduct. This disciplinary action came just a day after the protest, aiming to restore decorum and discipline inside the House.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said the party is consulting its legal team and will finalize its response in a parliamentary meeting on Friday. Inside sources reveal that most suspended MPAs are likely to accept the speaker’s offer. They want to ask if peaceful protest during speeches is enough reason for suspensions and possible disqualification.

In addition to the suspension, the speaker received disqualification references under Article 63(2), read with Article 113. He is constitutionally bound to decide these within 30 days. Furthermore, the Assembly seeks Rs2.03 million in damages from 10 PTI MPAs for physical damage caused during the protest, including eight broken microphones.

Speaker Khan stressed that freedom of expression in the Assembly comes with limits. He pointed to Rule 223, which defines the conduct of members during sessions. “Discipline must be upheld to preserve the Assembly’s dignity,” he said, warning that future disruptions would also face strict legal consequences. He emphasized that protest is a right, but one that must be exercised responsibly and respectfully.