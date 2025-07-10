UK Parliament warns of growing Iranian threat

A UK parliamentary intelligence committee has warned that Iran poses a growing danger to people living in Britain. The report, released on Thursday, said Iran had attempted at least 15 kidnappings or murders of British-based individuals since 2022. The targets included dissidents, journalists, and people critical of the Iranian government.

The committee criticised the UK government’s response, saying it focused too much on Iran’s nuclear programme and lacked a long-term strategy. “We’ve mostly reacted to crises instead of preparing for threats,” said committee chair Kevan Jones. He added that Iran has powerful intelligence services and uses criminal and terrorist networks to hide its tracks.

Iran strongly denied the accusations, calling them “baseless” and politically driven. Its London embassy said the claims aimed to damage Iran’s international image and ignored its regional and national interests. Tehran also rejected any link to attacks on Iranian journalists in the UK.

One of the most serious cases included a 2023 stabbing of a Persian-language TV journalist in London. UK police arrested two Romanian men for the attack. The UK believes Iran used third-party agents to carry out such operations while maintaining deniability. The Foreign Office recently placed Iran on a “high-threat” list under its foreign influence rules.

British security agencies remain on alert. In March, UK intelligence agency MI5 said there had been 20 Iranian plots threatening British lives since 2022. The new report warns that Iran is “willing and able” to conduct dangerous operations in the UK and urged stronger, long-term policies to deal with the growing threat.