British F-35 stuck in Kerala since June may finally take off

A British F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing in Kerala last month may finally return home next week. The aircraft has remained grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since June 14 after it faced technical issues while flying over the Arabian Sea. Engineers from the UK and India are working together to repair the jet.

Officials said the UK has moved the fighter to a repair facility at the airport. A British engineering team is on site to fix the problem. The UK Ministry of Defence dismissed speculation about dismantling the aircraft, saying they expect it to fly out once repairs are done. The Royal Air Force also sent a crew to support the efforts.

The F-35’s unexpected stay turned into a viral moment on social media. Memes and cartoons showed the jet “enjoying” its time in Kerala. Even the Kerala Tourism Board joined in, posting a funny image of the jet with palm trees, joking, “Kerala, the destination you’ll never want to leave.”

Tourism officials said the campaign was creative and fun. “It was one of the most eye-catching promotions,” said Biju K, Kerala’s tourism secretary. The jet’s image even showed it giving Kerala five stars and saying, “I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend.”

The incident has added a surprising charm to Kerala’s tourism drive. Officials see it as a creative opportunity to promote the state internationally. Meanwhile, both the UK and Indian air forces continue to work on returning the F-35 home safely.