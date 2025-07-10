Ceasefire hope grows: US optimistic as Hamas-Israel talks progress

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he feels “hopeful” about a ceasefire in Gaza. He shared this during a press talk at the ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur. Rubio said Israel and Hamas seem closer to agreeing than they’ve been in recent times. Talks resumed on Sunday, with both sides sitting in separate rooms in the same building.

Rubio said most terms appear to be settled. But now the challenge is how to put those terms into action. He added that past talks also broke down at this same point. So while there’s hope, he stressed that obstacles still remain. One key issue, he said, is Hamas’ refusal to disarm. Rubio believes peace would come quickly if Hamas disarmed.

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are brokering these indirect talks in Doha. This is now the fifth day of the latest round. The negotiators are trying to find common ground on key demands. Hamas wants a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and a steady flow of humanitarian aid. It is also asking for long-term peace guarantees.

On the other side, Israel has shown “some flexibility,” according to Rubio. But trust remains low. While there were short truces in late 2023 and early 2025, none of them led to lasting peace. Many rounds of negotiations have failed due to lack of agreement on the core demands.

Despite the setbacks, Rubio said the mood around the table is better than before. With international pressure growing and the human toll rising, diplomats hope a breakthrough is near. However, until both sides agree on the details and implementation, the ceasefire remains uncertain.