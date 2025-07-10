Ishaq Dar inaugurates Pakistan mango festival in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD / KUALA LUMPUR – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar inaugurated the vibrant Pakistan Mango Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during his official visit for the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

The event, hosted by the High Commission of Pakistan in Malaysia, showcased Pakistan’s world-renowned mangoes to a diverse international audience. The festival aimed to promote Pakistan’s agricultural exports, boost trade ties, and project cultural diplomacy by highlighting one of the country’s most iconic fruits.

According to the Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar used the platform not only to inaugurate the festival but also to hold bilateral meetings with several key figures, including Laos’ Foreign Minister Thongloun Souvannaphong, Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, and Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand. These meetings focused on regional cooperation, bilateral trade, and investment opportunities.

The mango festival drew enthusiastic attention from local attendees, diplomats, and trade representatives. Visitors expressed admiration for the distinct aroma, rich taste, and vibrant colors of Pakistani mangoes—particularly varieties like Sindhri, Chaunsa, and Anwar Ratol, which are considered among the finest globally.

Speaking at the event, officials from Pakistan’s High Commission emphasized the importance of mangoes not only as a symbol of Pakistani hospitality and culture but also as a vital export commodity. Pakistan is the sixth-largest mango producer in the world, exporting to over 50 countries, with growing demand in Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Dar highlighted that such festivals serve as an opportunity to introduce premium Pakistani produce to new audiences and strengthen agro-trade relations with ASEAN countries. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing non-traditional exports as part of its broader economic diplomacy strategy.