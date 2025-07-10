Sheikha Asma praised by PM for historic Nanga Parbat climb

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with Sheikha Asma Al Thani, the first Qatari woman to summit Nanga Parbat, Pakistan’s ninth highest peak and the world’s ninth tallest mountain. The Prime Minister congratulated her on this historic achievement and welcomed her to Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif praised Sheikha Asma’s remarkable courage and determination in conquering the “Killer Mountain,” as Nanga Parbat is often called due to its extreme difficulty. He lauded her for becoming the first woman from Qatar and the Gulf region to reach the summit, calling it a milestone for adventure sports and women empowerment.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Sheikha Asma’s efforts in inspiring young women globally, especially through adventure and mountaineering, and acknowledged her role in promoting awareness for gender equality. Recognizing her dedication, the government of Pakistan had previously appointed her as the official Brand Ambassador for Pakistan’s Mountains and Tourism.

He highlighted that five of the world’s 14 highest peaks are located in Pakistan, which makes the country a prime destination for mountaineers and adventure seekers worldwide. The Prime Minister thanked Sheikha Asma for choosing Pakistan’s majestic peaks and for helping bring global attention to their natural beauty and challenges.

He also acknowledged the vital role of Pakistani porters and mountain guides, who consistently assist local and international climbers in their expeditions. Praising the strong and friendly ties between Pakistan and Qatar, the PM said Sheikha Asma’s accomplishment reflected shared values of bravery, ambition, and perseverance between both nations.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed keen interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in areas like adventure tourism, sports, and youth engagement, and commended Sheikha Asma’s leadership role as Vice President of Qatar’s Gender Balance Council, where she works to create equal opportunities for women.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting international mountaineers by providing essential facilities, safety, and hospitality, and invited Sheikha Asma to return to Pakistan for future climbing adventures and to explore its diverse and breathtaking landscapes.

In response, Sheikha Asma thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality. Reflecting on her Nanga Parbat journey, she praised the support of local porters and guides and expressed admiration for the natural beauty and spirit of the mountain.