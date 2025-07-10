Citizen files petition, claims actress Humaira Asghar was murdered

KARACHI – A citizen has approached the city court, demanding a murder case registration after the body of actress Humaira Asghar was found in suspicious circumstances. The petitioner insists her death was not natural.

According to the petition filed by Shah Zaib Suhail, the police themselves have described the incident as alarming. He said Humaira was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, and the video of the scene raises serious doubts about foul play.

The petitioner also expressed shock over the actress’s family reportedly cutting ties with her. He urged the court to include her family in the investigation to uncover the truth behind her death.

Authorities had recovered Humaira Asghar’s body from a flat in Karachi’s Defence area when police arrived to clear the apartment on the owner’s court-ordered request. The police found no response at the door, and after forcing entry, they discovered her body inside.

Deputy Inspector General South, Syed Asad Raza, said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the cause of death immediately. Police forensic surgeon Dr. Samia Syed confirmed that the body was severely decomposed and mutilated.

The police continue their investigation to determine the exact cause of Humaira Asghar’s death as the case unfolds.