Pakistan army vows decisive action against India-backed terror proxies

Pakistan Army’s top leadership, led by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, pledged firm action against terrorist groups allegedly supported by India during the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ Rawalpindi. The conference assessed internal security trends amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, noting that recent events like the Pahalgam attack highlight India’s strategy of “externalising internal governance failures.”

The session began with a Fateha for victims of recent terror attacks. Munir reiterated that their sacrifices will not go in vain, and vowed “decisive and holistic actions at all levels” against outfits including Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan, which the Army accuses of being India-backed proxies .

Munir also reviewed Pakistan’s recent diplomatic efforts with visits to Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the US. He criticized India for “invoking third parties in a bilateral conflict,” calling it a form of disingenuous bloc politics aimed at misrepresenting regional security dynamics .

The commanders emphasized boosting indigenous defense capabilities and praised the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. They reaffirmed that Pakistan will defend itself firmly if forced into war and will “decimate hostile elements trained and financed to incite chaos in Pakistan”.

Concluding the conference, Munir expressed full confidence in the Army’s preparedness, stating Pakistan is ready to counter “the complete threat spectrum.” He also called for sustained support from intelligence and law enforcement to dismantle terror networks linked to foreign actors.