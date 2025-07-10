Pakistan and Russia plan freight train launch in august to boost trade

MOSCOW – A high-level Pakistani delegation met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Moscow on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and new cooperation projects. The delegation was led by Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi and Haroon Akhtar Khan.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed political dialogue, trade, energy, regional connectivity, and industrial cooperation. Fatemi emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening relations with Russia, calling it a stabilizing force in global affairs.

Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted ongoing talks on reviving the Karachi Steel Mills project, describing it as a key symbol of Pakistan-Russia cooperation. He also shared details of Pakistan’s investment-friendly industrial policies supporting economic stability under the current government.

Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk called Pakistan and Russia “natural allies” and noted that President Putin considers Pakistan an important partner for regional economic growth. He also discussed major connectivity projects, including the planned launch of a pilot freight train between Pakistan and Russia in August 2025.

The meeting also covered regional security topics, such as the situations in South Asia, Afghanistan, and the Middle East. Overchuk mentioned President Putin’s eagerness to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, later this August.

Both sides expressed optimism about expanding their partnership across various sectors and look forward to strengthening cooperation in the months ahead.