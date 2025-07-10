Russia hits Kyiv with massive overnight attack, killing two and wounding dozens

KYIV – Russia launched another intense overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least two people and injuring 19 others, Ukrainian officials confirmed on Thursday. Fires erupted across the capital as explosions lit up the sky during a 10-hour barrage.

The attack came just a day after the heaviest drone strike since the war began. Residents rushed to subway stations for shelter, clutching children and essentials. The Ukrainian military reported that Russia fired nearly 400 Shahed drones, cruise missiles, and decoys targeting Kyiv and five other regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strikes a major escalation, warning that continued attacks aim to weaken national morale. “Partners need to act faster with weapons and sanctions,” Zelenskyy urged, calling for increased international support.

Russia’s strategy of overwhelming Ukraine’s air defenses appears to be working. Analysts believe the growing use of decoy and AI-powered drones could tilt the war. Moscow is now producing over 5,000 drones a month, marking a shift in momentum in the drone race.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians continue to bear the brunt of the attacks. “All I have now is a phone and a winter coat,” said 23-year-old Karyna Holf, who lost her home in the strikes. Others, like Alina Kalyna, say the psychological toll is growing unbearable.

Although the U.S. has resumed some weapons deliveries, Ukrainian officials warn they need more advanced systems like Patriots and interceptor drones to protect cities. As Russia’s summer offensive gains ground, pressure is mounting for faster global action.