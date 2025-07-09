US terms India’s claim of no role in Pakistan truce false

The US has termed India’s claim of no American role in the Pakistan-India ceasefire as false and misleading.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, during a media briefing on Tuesday, said, “Most comments speak for themselves. In today’s modern age, you don’t rely on just one comment to know the truth. Some people’s opinions are wrong. President Trump has made things clearer.”

She stated that the US played a role in brokering the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. US Vice President JD Vance was also involved in the negotiations between the two countries, and his role should be acknowledged.

“Donald Trump is here to help make that easier and to help use this to make things clearer. Secretary Marco Rubio is in the same position, the Vice President of the United States also involved in the negotiations with Pakistan and India,” she added.