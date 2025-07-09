Major blow to ANP as Samar Bilour joins PML-N

The Awami National Party (ANP) has suffered a significant political blow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as its key party leader, Samar Bilour has officially joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to PML-N sources on Wednesday, Samar Bilour, the widow of Haroon Bilour and daughter-in-law of the late Bashir Bilour, has announced her decision to join the PML-N.

The sources said, the announcement followed a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which she expressed her confidence in the PML-N leadership and direction. She stated that an official announcement regarding her inclusion would be made from the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

Samar Bilour, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), had previously distanced herself from ANP activities due to internal differences with the party leadership.

Samar Haroon Bilour’s switch to PML-N comes just a day before the 7th death anniversary of her husband Haroon Bilour, who was martyred in a suicide attack during the 2018 election campaign.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Samar Haroon Bilour, Saeeda Jamshed, and Jamshed Mohmand in Islamabad.

Also present were key PML-N figures including Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir Affairs and KP President Engr. Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf, Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir, and PML-N KP General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

During the meeting, Samar Bilour praised the Prime Minister’s leadership, economic policies, and the people-friendly federal budget. She expressed her desire to see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa progress similarly to Punjab and pledged to work alongside the PML-N leadership for the welfare of the province’s people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed her to the party and wished her well for the future, appreciating her dedication to public service, the PML-N sources added.