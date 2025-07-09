X’s CEO to step down in surprise move

Elon Musk-owned social platform X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino said on Wednesday she would step down from the role in a surprise move.

Her exit comes at a difficult time for Musk, who is dealing with falling sales at his EV maker Tesla and is embroiled in a war of words with US President Donald Trump.

Yaccarino did not give a specific reason for her decision. X and Yaccarino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

She took the top job in 2023 to help Musk transform the company after he bought it in a $44 billion deal.