‘CEO Forum’ to play pivotal role for economic diplomacy, diversification of market: Salik

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday said that ‘CEO Forum’ can play pivotal role for economic diplomacy and diversification of markets.

“I want to thank CEO Club Pakistan, Founder President for bringing together such a diverse and dynamic gathering of business leaders, diplomats, and policymakers at this Pre-CEO Summit Dinner. These are the kinds of platforms where important conversations begin – and where long-term partnerships are built.”

The theme for this evening, “Turn the Tide,” speaks to something all of us have felt over the last few years the growing need to shift course, to respond to new realities, and to create better outcomes for our people and our institutions.”

“I would also like to take a moment to appreciate the upcoming launch of the “100 CEOs and Diplomats of Pakistan” that Mr. Ijaz Nisar and his team is organizing, the Minister said.

It’s a timely and important effort to recognize individuals who are quietly but powerfully shaping Pakistan’s image, both here and abroad, he said.

Salik said that these stories matter because they inspire others, and they remind us that change is possible when good people come together with clear intent.

As Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, I see this every day in the aspirations of our people abroad, in the potential of our workforce at home, and in the pressing need to align both for the future, he said.

“We have over 9 million Pakistanis living and working across the world and they represent one of our greatest assets not just because of their remittances, but because of their skills, experience, and deep emotional connection to Pakistan.”