Former DSP among five killed in separate firing incidents in DIKhan

At least five people, including a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a renowned legal expert, were killed in three separate firing incidents in Dera Ismail Khan district, police confirmed on Wednesday. The motives behind the attacks are said to be old rivalries, land disputes, and targeted violence.

In the most high-profile incident, former DSP and senior lawyer Muhammad Hussain Jorr was gunned down in the Muriali area of Dera Ismail Khan. According to the FIR lodged at Cantt Police Station by his son, Muhammad Ihsan Jorr, the victim was riding a motorcycle on his way to the district courts when he was stopped by an assailant identified as Waqar, son of Iqbal, a resident of Muriali.

The accused allegedly struck the former officer with the butt of a Kalashnikov, causing him to fall, and then opened fire, fatally wounding him before fleeing the scene. The FIR attributes the murder to an ongoing land dispute and prior enmity. Police have launched a manhunt and registered a case.

In a separate incident in Rahmani Khel village, a long-standing tribal feud turned deadly when one group opened fire on another during the night. Three members of the same group – Saleem, Naimat, and Zahid – were killed on the spot. Police arrived at the scene and have initiated a formal investigation.

Meanwhile, in a third incident, a man identified as Barah Khan Wazir, a resident of Waziristan, was shot dead by unknown gunmen near Pusha Pul on Bannu Road. Upon receiving the report, a medical team from Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the body to the hospital. The identity of the assailants remains unknown, and police are investigating the case.

All bodies from the incidents have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities have termed these incidents as targeted killings arising primarily from personal enmities and land disputes. Security in the region has been tightened as investigations continue across all three cases.