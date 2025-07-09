2 pilots killed as Indian Air Force Jaguar jet crashes in Rajasthan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said two of its pilots were killed as a Jaguar fighter jet crashed near a village in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday.

“An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” the IAF said in a post on X.

The statement added that no damage to any civilian property had been reported.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” the statement read, adding that a court of inquiry had been constituted to determine the cause of the accident.

The aircraft was a Jaguar jet, originally a British-French-made aircraft, that crashed in an agricultural field at around 1:25pm, Rajaldesar Station House Officer Kamlesh told Press Trust of India.

Human body parts were found near the crash site, SHO Kamlesh had added.