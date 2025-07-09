Trump targets Harvard over Pro-Palestinian student protests

The Trump administration has issued a subpoena to Harvard University, demanding detailed records of foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests. The move is part of a broader campaign by President Trump against what he calls anti-Semitic and “woke” politics in major U.S. universities.

Following his re-election and oath in January, President Trump has escalated pressure on elite academic institutions, targeting them for allegedly promoting political narratives that support anti-Israel sentiments. Harvard, in particular, has faced funding cuts, legal pressure, and repeated attempts to block foreign student admissions.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that after multiple prior requests, it is now issuing a legal summons to compel Harvard to provide records dating back to January 1, 2020. These documents include all communication and data linked to immigration compliance, foreign students, and campus protests.

DHS officials, including Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, accused Harvard of allowing foreign students to abuse their visa privileges and allegedly support “violence and terrorism” on campus. The government is also threatening to cancel existing student visas and ban entry for new foreign students as part of its policy shift.

So far, Harvard has not commented on the matter. However, it has legally challenged federal attempts to block student visas, and a judge recently ruled against the administration’s efforts. With foreign students making up 27% of Harvard’s 2024–2025 enrollment and a key revenue source, the standoff could have long-term implications for international education in the U.S.