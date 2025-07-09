Christian Horner removed as Red Bull F1 CEO after 20-year reign

In a major shake-up, Red Bull Racing has dismissed Christian Horner from his role as CEO and Team Principal, ending his two-decade-long leadership of the Formula 1 team. The decision was officially announced by Red Bull GmbH, the team’s parent company, on Wednesday.

Horner, 51, had led the team since its inception in 2005. Under his leadership, Red Bull Racing won 6 Constructors’ Championships and 8 Drivers’ Titles, with legendary performances from drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, the latter winning the past four titles for the team.

His removal follows 17 months after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him by a female colleague. Though Red Bull GmbH cleared him twice after internal investigations, the controversy continued to affect the team’s internal atmosphere.

Despite public support from his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, unrest within the team reportedly grew. Several key staff members departed, and team performance began to decline in recent months.

Red Bull has now appointed Laurent Mekies as the new CEO of Red Bull Racing. In its official statement, the company confirmed that Horner has been relieved of all operational duties, marking the end of an era for one of F1’s most successful team leaders.