Pakistan and Türkiye pledge stronger ties, eye $5 billion trade goal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Guler in Islamabad to discuss strengthening bilateral ties. The high-level meeting emphasized achieving the shared goal of boosting bilateral trade to $5 billion. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors.

According to an official press release, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Malik, and other senior officials also attended the meeting. The gathering reflected the strategic depth of Pakistan-Türkiye relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the Turkish delegation and highlighted the historic, cultural, and brotherly ties between the two nations. He expressed satisfaction over recent progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expand collaboration in trade, investment, technology, and defense.

The Prime Minister recalled his recent meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including their engagement at the 17th ECO Summit, and emphasized the resolve to elevate Pakistan-Türkiye ties into a strategic partnership. He welcomed the Joint Commission Meeting, co-chaired by Ministers Ishaq Dar and Hakan Fidan, as a positive step toward enhanced cooperation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, PM Shehbaz invited Turkish companies to expand their business presence in Pakistan. He urged Türkiye to contribute its expertise to Pakistan’s structural reforms, economic revival, and development projects. He also emphasized the need for close coordination between the two countries, especially in light of evolving regional and global challenges, including the situations in Gaza and Iran.