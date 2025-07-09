Relief for millions: Electricity prices slashed across Pakistan

In a welcome development for power consumers, electricity prices have been reduced across the country under NEPRA’s monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) officially notified the price cuts, which will be reflected in July 2025 electricity bills. This decision is expected to provide some short-term relief to households and businesses struggling with high energy costs.

As per the notification, Karachi’s electricity consumers will benefit from a reduction of Rs. 4.03 per unit, while consumers in the rest of the country will see a decrease of 50 paisa per unit. These cuts are not part of the basic tariff but are applied monthly, based on changes in fuel costs for power generation in previous months.

For K-Electric customers, this adjustment applies to April 2025, following the utility company’s request to lower prices by Rs. 4.69 per unit. Although NEPRA approved a slightly lower cut, it still offers significant relief to Karachi residents. In contrast, for other distribution companies (DISCOs) across Pakistan, the adjustment is based on May 2025 fuel costs.

These monthly adjustments are a regular practice used to align electricity prices with actual generation costs, particularly changes in fuel prices such as furnace oil, LNG, and coal. NEPRA reviews these adjustments every month to ensure fairness and transparency in billing and to avoid passing unnecessary burdens to consumers.

This latest reduction comes amid ongoing concerns over inflation, especially in the energy sector. While the relief may be temporary, it offers some cushion for consumers facing mounting utility bills. Experts say consistent reforms and timely tariff revisions are essential to maintain balance between consumer affordability and the financial stability of power providers.