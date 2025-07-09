Pakistan and UAE team up for smarter digital future

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to increase cooperation on digital reforms and public sector governance. The agreement was made during a high-level visit by a Pakistani delegation attending the “Experience Exchange Programme” (EEP) in Abu Dhabi. This UAE-led initiative allows countries to share best practices and successful government strategies.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, who also heads the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit. During the visit, he met with several UAE officials and highlighted Pakistan’s focus on digitalization, e-governance, and economic reform. He also expressed Pakistan’s interest in learning from the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

One of the key meetings was held with UAE’s Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini. During the discussion, both sides exchanged ideas about reform strategies. Minister Kayani explained that Pakistan is aiming for long-term economic stability through digital tools, better governance, and the growth of e-commerce platforms.

According to the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi, this engagement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the UAE’s Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The MoU reflects both nations’ shared commitment to modern governance and innovation-driven public services.

This cooperation aims to bring improvement in administrative systems, build institutional capacity, and promote smart governance. By working closely, Pakistan and the UAE hope to create more efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused government operations. The partnership is expected to bring lasting impact through digital growth and knowledge exchange.