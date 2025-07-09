Pakistan edge China to secure U18 Asia cup semi-final spot

Pakistan maintained their dominant form at the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025 by defeating the host nation China 2-1 in a thrilling group stage match on July 9. The victory secured Pakistan’s place in the semi-finals and kept their unbeaten run intact.

The match kicked off with high intensity, as forward Hassan Shahbaz gave Pakistan an early lead in the 11th minute with a precise field goal. Both teams earned multiple penalty corners in the second quarter, but strong defensive efforts prevented any goals, and the score remained 1-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Pakistan extended their lead when Ali Hanzala skillfully found the net from open play. China responded quickly as Jiaxing Lin converted a penalty corner, narrowing the margin to 2-1 and fueling a tense final quarter. The home crowd’s energy pushed China to press for an equalizer, creating several scoring chances.

However, Pakistan’s goalkeeper Ghulam Mustafa delivered a series of crucial saves to deny China any further goals. His commanding presence in goal helped Pakistan withstand the pressure and preserve the lead until the final whistle.

With this win, Pakistan topped Group A with 12 points and an impressive goal difference of +21, scoring 25 goals and conceding just four. Next up, they will face Malaysia on July 11 at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre, aiming to book a place in the tournament final.