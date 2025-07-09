Glacier melting and reduced snowfall threaten water crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Environmental Protection Department of Gilgit-Baltistan has warned about a severe water crisis in the region caused by reduced snowfall and rapidly melting glaciers due to climate change.

Khadem Hussain, Director of the department, spoke about the rising temperatures and massive floods affecting the area. He explained that both external and internal factors contribute to climate change impacts in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Highlighting internal causes, he mentioned deforestation, growing population in green belts, vehicle emissions, and unplanned construction as major environmental challenges. These factors have led to a one-degree Celsius rise in temperature over the past 50 years in areas like Diamer and Bunji, drastically altering long-established weather patterns.

Khadem Hussain added that dry seasons are becoming longer while rainfall is decreasing. Snowfall now often occurs in off-season months like February, March, and May, and this snow does not form glaciers. Instead, it melts quickly in May and June, causing floods and leading to water shortages in low-lying communities.

He also noted that water flow in Gilgit’s Jutial Nala, which supplies thousands of residents, has decreased by 70 percent this year. Earlier, the stream maintained a steady flow year-round, but rapid glacier melting now risks drought-like conditions over the next eight months.

Regarding temperature differences, Hussain said that due to fewer trees and extensive urban development, Gilgit city experiences higher temperatures. In contrast, Denyor Tehsil, just four kilometers away, with more trees and fewer buildings, remains three to five percent cooler than the city. He stressed that significant climate changes become evident over 30-year cycles, a trend currently visible in the region.